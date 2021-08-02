US women lose in soccer, win in volleyball, basketball

TOKYO (AP) — The quest for gold medals is on track for the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams after finishing at the top of their groups in pool play.

The U.S. women’s soccer team can’t say the same. Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition.

A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart added 17 to help the U.S. beat France 93-82 in their final pool play match. The U.S. women's volleyball team won their pool after beating Italy in five sets.

