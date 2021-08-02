TRACKING: Getting hot again

Tonight: It is another night where you can leave your windows open for some fresh air. Temperatures drop into the mid-50s by morning. The sky becomes clear this evening and remains clear through the night. No wind.

Tuesday: Our comfortable weather continues with dew points in the upper 50s. The sky is mostly sunny with a light breeze from the west. Temperatures warm to near 80.

Tuesday Night: The sky is clear again with temperatures by morning in the upper 50s. Humidity levels is still comfortable with little to no wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer as highs reach the mid-80s. Humidity level still not bad with dew points near 60. The wind is from the south at 5-10 mph.