TRACKING: Comfortable weather continues

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. You’ll be able to see some blue sky today, as less wildfire smoke will be above us. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Dew points are in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. West winds are light. Low temperatures fall to the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday, with an isolated shower or two possible in the afternoon. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm a few more degrees and are in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear for Tuesday night. Low temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

Wednesday: By midweek, temperatures remain in the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Winds shift out of the south at 5-10 mph. Dew points are in the low 60s, making things feel slightly humid out there.

This Week: Chance of showers and storms for Thursday, but we’ll be dry to end the work week. Next chance of rain comes Saturday but won’t last into Sunday. It’s looking hot and humid for the weekend, as well.