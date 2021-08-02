TRACKING: Brief break from the haze; pleasant and cool

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the state of Iowa through 12 PM today, although as of this morning, air quality is good to moderate and is not expected to worsen today.

Today: While an air quality alert remains in effect through noon, most of the smoke/haze has lifted from eastern Iowa and is on the western side of the state. In fact, today should be a one-day reprieve from the smoke and haze we have been dealing with for quite some time. You’ll have a chance to enjoy the blue in the sky today as sunny skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s with low humidity and a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected with a light and variable wind along with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Haze looks to return to the area on Tuesday with some near-surface smoke possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, with high pressure in control, skies will still be sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Same conditions as Tuesday with some haze possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with humidity staying low.

Rest of the Week: There will be a chance for rain and storms on Thursday, keeping our temperatures below normal. By Friday, we return to partly cloudy and dry conditions with highs back to near 90.

Weekend: There will be chances for rain/storms, mainly Saturday into Saturday night with highs in the low to mid 90s. Hot temperatures and rain chances persist into next week.