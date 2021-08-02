Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of researchers reports a series of minor errors in Texas’ election results across the state. The discrepancies concern only a few hundred votes and would not have made a difference in races. But they show how new partisan demands for election audits overlook actual weaknesses in election systems. Dozens of Texas’ Republican lawmakers have called for an audit of the state’s largest counties’ election results. Those areas lean Democratic. But the mistakes uncovered by the researchers span the state’s conservative and liberal areas.