Target instituting mask mandate for some employees, recommends them for guests

(KWWL) — Target employees in parts of eastern Iowa, and throughout the country, will have to start masking up again, starting Tuesday.

The company announced Monday in a statement that it'll "require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC."

The current CDC guidelines went in place on July 27, and recommend masking regardless of vaccination status in areas where COVID-19 transmission is higher. Generally, it's for states and counties where new cases are more than 50 per 100,000 people or where the 7-day positivity rates are more than 8%.

According to the CDC Data Tracker, this change in policy will impact parts of eastern Iowa. In the KWWL coverage area, those in Linn, Black Hawk, Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy, Tama, Keokuk, and Cedar counties are all at high risk for spreading COVID-19. In addition, those in Allamakee, Delaware, Benton, and Washington counties are all at substantial risk for spreading COVID-19.

Even when this mandate isn't in place, Target's statement says it recommends "face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country."