Survivor of capsized lift boat details escape during hearing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who was on a liftboat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana in April recalled to a Coast Guard hearing how he hammered on a window with a fire extinguisher and was sucked into the sea by a wave. Dwayne Lewis prayed to God to calm the seas as he floated in the choppy waters before being rescued. The Coast Guard is holding a two-week hearing into the events of April 13 when a ship called the Seacor Power capsized about seven miles off the Louisiana coast. Only 6 of the 19 on board survived.