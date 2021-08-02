Solon’s Levin commits to Iowa

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Lisa Bluder picked up a big commit on Monday night. After a strong freshman season, Solon point guard Callie Levin announced on twitter she'll be staying home to play for the Hawkeyes.

Levin averaged 19 points per game and helped lead the Spartans to a runner-up finish in class 3A last season. She also recently helped her club team, All-Iowa Attack, win a national Nike Elite title.

Levin held several offers from Purdue, Utah, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Drake, and more. Shell join Iowa in 2024.