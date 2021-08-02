Skipper: Docs show no coverup in submarine sinking

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A retired Navy skipper who successfully petitioned for documents delving into the deadliest submarine disaster in U.S. history says he’s satisfied there was no coverup. But retired Capt. James Bryant said the documents show technology evolved faster than policies and procedures during the Cold War. Bryant believes the “War War II mindset” during the nuclear age contributed to failures that led to the sinking of the USS Thresher on April 10, 1963. Bryant successfully sued for the documents under the Freedom of Information Act. All 129 sailors and civilians died when the submarine imploded on a test dive in the Atlantic Ocean.