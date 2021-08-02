Police say remains of missing Iowa woman found near river

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police say the remains of a missing Iowa woman have been found near the Des Moines River, and investigators are treating her death as suspicious. The Ottumwa Police Department says in a news release that a person hiking near the river Sunday afternoon found the remains of 60-year-old Helen Elizabeth Showalter, of Ottumwa. Showalter had been reported missing a day earlier by her family members. Police have not said Showalter died, but say an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and that the death is being investigated as suspicious. No arrests have been reported in Showalter’s death.