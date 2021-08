CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Rapids Police are currently searching for 9-year-old Ava Gladney last seen in the 1500 block of 7th Ave. SE on August 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Gladney is 4'06" and 60 lbs. If you have any information, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.