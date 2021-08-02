Oelwein elementary school undergoes massive remodel, moving students to separate buildings

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) - Wings Park Elementary School is undergoing some major changes, which means students need another place to learn this school year.

The start of the school year is just around the corner for Oelwein students, but elementary students won't be going back to their normal school building. The Wings Park school building is currently being worked on with significant changes on the way.

"It definitely needs some work, and it'll be fun to get back in there with the kids, and it'll definitely make a difference," third-grade teacher Haley Frese said.

From the outside of the school, it looks as if there are only a few windows going up, but once you take a step inside, it's a completely different story. The entire school has been gutted or nearly everything, that it is barely recognizable.

"We're having all new office areas, all new classrooms, an all-new cafeteria," Oelwein Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness said.

In addition to those plans is a 13,000 square foot expansion to the building, two media centers instead of one library, and all the classrooms will be down one main hallway.

"The inside of the old Wings Park was kind of old and kind of dated and not as functional as it could be, and so now we're just looking at a modern building for a modern era," McGuinness said.

Due to the construction happening all throughout the school building, students will be split up between the Parkside and Sacred Heart buildings this school year.

"At this point given everything with the pandemic and construction, most people just kind of roll with the punches," McGuinness said.

First and third-grade will be learning at Parkside, and second and fourth-grade at Sacred Heart for the 2021-2022 school year.

"I think they're super excited and willing to wait until we're back in there just so that they have their new school," Frese said.

Frese says she's ready for all the classrooms to have windows because some of the previous ones didn't. However, she is most excited to teach in the same school with fellow teachers and students again.

By the time the remodel is completed, it will be more than two years since everyone was in the same school.

"With COVID we were in different buildings last year, so we haven't all been together in a couple of years, and as I said, we're all like a family, all of us teachers so it'll be so nice," Frese said.

The project comes with a price tag of $8 million. Superintendent Josh Ehn says if the district were to completely construct a new building, it would cost more than twice that.

The new version of Wings Park Elementary School is expected to welcome students back for the 2022-2023 school year. This first day of school is August 24.