New UNI partnership making it easier for transfer students to enroll

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new partnership between the University of Northern Iowa and an Illinois community college system will make it easier for transfer students to enroll at UNI.

The university has signed an articulation agreement with the Illinois Community College System, a group of 48 community colleges that serves nearly 700,000 students a year. Under the agreement, students transferring from Illinois with an associate of arts degree will have satisfied UNI’s general education requirements. Those students are also eligible for a $5,000 out-of-state award.

“This agreement provides a wonderful opportunity for transfer students to seamlessly make their way to UNI and earn a four-year degree,” UNI Provost José Herrera said.

UNI has consistently ranked among the top colleges for transfer students, making Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll three times in four years. The international honor society’s list recognizes excellence in helping community college students successfully transition to institutions offering four-year degrees. UNI was one of 150 colleges nationwide to make the cut this year.

UNI was recently ranked second in the Midwest's Top Public Regional Universities by U.S. News & World Report.