New Iowa City bus routes start Monday, here’s what’s changed

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City bus riders will now be able to catch busses with more frequency as the city's new bus routes begin Monday.

The city's transit system now has 13 routes instead of 20. The routes with the lowest ridership were disbanded and absorbed into new ones.

All 13 new routes come at least every 30 minutes during peak hours, and two of them run every 15-20 minutes. There is also extended service on Saturdays and fares are cheaper.

The routes were approved as part of the Iowa City Transit Study on June 1. The transit study got 4,600 pieces of input from people over two years about how to improve the city's bus system.

The new bus program also offers free rides for people over the age of 65, Medicare recipients, people with disabilities, and SEATS cardholders, and offers 50 percent off for youth.

Riders can now transfer busses at any stop, instead of only being able to transfer at the transit hub downtown on Washington Street.

Click here for a full list of the new times and routes.