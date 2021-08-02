MLB selects winners in Field of Dreams game ticket lottery

DYERSVILLE (KWWL) – It's the hottest ticket in Iowa, and only a select few will get a chance to grab a pair. On Monday, several Iowans were notified they'll have a chance to buy two tickets to next week's Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

Twitter was littered with sad reactions as the hefty majority of Iowans in the ticket lottery received rejection e-mails from Major League baseball.

Others, like Waterloo West soccer coach Mike Penning got good news. Technically, however, it was Penning's wife.

“I got the rejection letter. My buddies and I kind of sent a bunnch of texts back and forth, we didn't get it,” said Penning, “but my wife signed up as well, opened up her e-mail and said you're one of the few that get the opportunity to have a chance at these tickets. It worked out pretty well.”

Those selected in the lottery can purchase two tickets and a parking pass on Tuesday, although technically, being chosen does not guarantee ticket availability.

The White Sox and Yankees meet next Thursday in the first ever Major League Baseball game played in the state of Iowa.