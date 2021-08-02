MLB notifying winners of Field of Dreams ticket raffle Monday

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowans who entered in the MLB's raffle for tickets to the Field of Dreams game happening next week, check your emails.

A select number of lucky Iowans are finding out on Monday that they'll have the opportunity to buy tickets to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on Thursday, August 12.

Registration for the raffle began on July 16 and ended on July 23. The winners were randomly drawn on August 1 and the MLB is notifying them via email on Tuesday. On Wednesday, those winners will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets that come with one parking pass.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in August 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It won't be the only thing going on in Dyersville that weekend though. Dyersville will also be offering a two-day festival called "Beyond the Game," from August 11-12 to compliment the MLB game as crowds fill the city.

