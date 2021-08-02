Man who confessed to 2011 Cedar Rapids cold case murder has case dismissed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man who confessed to killing Dexter Meeks in Cedar Rapids in 2011 has had the charges against him dismissed as it turns out he was in custody at the time of the murder.

Mykel Roberts, 29, of California confessed to the murder in February while serving a prison sentence in Stanislaus County, California in an unrelated case. New court documents reveal Roberts was in custody at the Clinton County Jail on June 26, 2011, the night Meeks was shot and killed outside of his apartment at 211 15th St. SE.

Roberts pleaded not guilty in March to First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder and Going Armed with Intent in connection to Meeks' death.

In April 2020, Cedar Rapids Police said Roberts made a complete, detailed confession that supported and corroborated many details of the murder. Meeks was sitting on the porch of his apartment building around 3 a.m. with his brother, Andrew Meeks, when he was shot and killed. The brothers had just walked home from the Tycoon Bar in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Andrew says he saw a man walk out of the alley next to their apartment building and open fire on the brothers. He told investigators he was able to get inside the main door of the building, but Dexter was shot in the head and fell in the entryway, and died a short time later.

Andrew was the only witness but was unable to identify the suspect. Neighbors told police they heard gunshots, but no one reported seeing the shooting. By 2012, despite following up on all reasonable leads, police still couldn't identify a suspect.

Andrew was killed in an unrelated shooting in 2017.

Roberts will now likely be taken back to California to serve out the rest of his sentence in the unrelated case as the search for Meeks' true killer continues.