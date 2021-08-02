Man dies after being detained by Berlin police during demo

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a 49-year-old man has died after being detained by officers during protests Sunday against the German government’s anti-coronavirus measures. Police said early Monday that the man had complained of tingling in his arm and chest while officers checked his ID in the capital’s Mitte district. Thousands of protesters had tried to rally in the area despite an official ban on demonstrations. Police said officers provided first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, where he later died. A routine investigation has been opened into the man’s death. About 600 people were detained during the demonstrations, which saw outbursts of violence as protesters defied orders to disperse and tried to break through police lines.