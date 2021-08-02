Israeli court’s compromise would avoid Palestinian evictions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has floated a compromise that would prevent the evictions of dozens of Palestinian residents in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. The neighborhood has gained international attention after attempts by Jewish settlers to force the Palestinians from their homes helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in May. Lower Israeli courts have approved the eviction of the four families. They ruled that their houses were built on land owned by Jews before Israel was established in 1948. The families say that Jordan gave them the properties when it controlled east Jerusalem before Israel captured the area in 1967. The high court’s ruling came Monday.