‘I’m back’: Ex-con Blagojevich sues for right to run again

CHICAGO (AP) — Ex-con and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich sued his home state Monday for booting him from the governor’s seat after his 2008 arrest for corruption and stripping him of his right to run for elective office in Illinois. Before filing the lawsuit, an unapologetic Blagojevich declared to reporters that he is “back.” He says he hasn’t decided if he will seek to run for anything if he succeeds in eliminating the legal hurdles. But he said he was leaving that option open. Then-President Donald Trump freed Blagojevich in February 2020 after he had served eight years of a 14-year sentence. The lawsuit argues the way legislators went at impeaching and ousting him was unconstitutional, including because he wasn’t allowed to call and question witnesses.