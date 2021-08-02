Henry Ford Museum’s new exhibit celebrates motorsports

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The newest exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation showcases the progression of motorsports from soap box derbies to the electrifying race cars of today. The “Driven to Win” exhibit took more than a decade from concept to its opening earlier this year. It is a rare collaboration between rivals Ford and General Motors, which is the presenting sponsor of the permanent exhibit. Driven to Win illustrates the energy and emotion, stories, images, thrills and sounds of auto racing. The museum is in Dearborn, Michigan.