German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday the trial is set to begin in early October. He was not named due to Germany’s privacy laws. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. Authorities say that despite his advanced age, the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial.