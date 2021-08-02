Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate producer has filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network. He says he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from an on-air personality. John Fawcett, who works on the “Kudlow” show hosted by Larry Kudlow on Fox Business channel, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. In a statement, Fox News Media said it had investigated and addressed Fawcett’s claim against Andrew Napolitano, and that his additional claims were “baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday.”