Extremely dry across the area

To no surprise, July ended very dry across parts of the area. Waterloo finished July more than 3" below normal, coming in with the 14th driest July on record. An inch of the total rain fell on one day - July 14. Dubuque finished an inch and a half below normal, middle of the pack as far as the historical record is concerned. Cedar Rapids had its 8th driest July on record, not even tallying an inch of rain for the month, coming in more than 3.5" below normal. Iowa City was above normal by a quarter of an inch or middle of the pack. The difference between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, only about 25 miles apart, shows how localized the rainfall can be.

The year to date numbers, with 7 months complete, are startling. Waterloo is more than 12 and a half inches below normal and is experiencing its 4th driest year on record, only 1.49" off of the all-time record. Dubuque is about 7 and a third inches below normal. Cedar Rapids has now slipped to about 10 and a half inches below normal and is suffering through its 5th driest year on record. The pattern to the southeast remains with Iowa City, still below normal, seeing its 26th wettest year on record.

This all leads to a severe drought continuing in the northwest from northern Tama County to Waterloo to Oelwein and back through New Hampton. Moderate drought persists along and north of Highway 151 from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. There is no drought in the southeast, including Iowa City. An update to the drought monitor comes out on Thursday.

Historical drought impacts show that severe drought (D2) leads to commodity shortages, stressed livestock, and low yields for dryland corn. Fire danger is typically higher, especially coupled with strong winds and low humidity. Fewer mosquitoes are observed thanks to a lack of standing water. Also, water levels are low and algae blooms increase.

Some people have noted that trees are shedding leaves, including myself in my backyard. This is a sign of extreme drought (D3).