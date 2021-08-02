EU to aid Lithuania amid swelling migrant flows from Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — European Union officials have pledged millions of euros to Lithuania to help it tackle a migrant crisis that it blames on the government of neighboring Belarus and its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. On Sunday, a record 287 people walked into the EU territory from neighboring Belarus — more than three times as many as in the whole of 2020. Two-thirds of the migrants are Iraqis, mostly young men, leading Iraqi Airlines to increase its flights to Minsk from this month. The EU home affairs commissioner called the migrant crisis “a provocation of the Lukashenko regime.”