Downtown Waterloo scooters receive more rules for riders

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo City Council Monday evening voted to make sure no underage riders were on scooters throughout the city.

Council members voted unanimously to amend their shared mobility device ordinance. The ordinance was first passed June 1, this is the second time changes have been made to the ordinance.

Changes for Bird & Helbiz:

15 mph speed limit on scooters

Riders under 18 not allowed, ID card required to prove age of rider before take off

Scooter cap of 150 placed on companies

Limit scooters to streets, bike lanes and recreation trails within defined rider area

Scooter companies Helbiz and Scooter both agreed to these new rules for riders.

Councilman Dave Boesen recounted an occurrence saying he saw two adults with two children riding on the scooters together. Helbiz International Business Director, Gian Luca Spriano says having children on their scooters is impossible. Bird Local Fleet Manager, Craig Bennett Jr., says this could occur on Bird scooters, but the service can be changed.

"I can't speak for the other company but we can't allow that," Spriano said. "Mom and Dad can have their own profile if they were riding a Helbiz scooter, but it's not possible to have children ride with Helbiz."