Cedar Rapids pools adjusting hours as summer season winds down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- As in previous years, the Cedar Rapids pools will begin adjusted schedules in August based on decreased attendance, darkness and staffing levels.

Bever Pool is scheduled to close on Friday, August 6. The Bever season will culminate in the K9Splash! dog swim on Saturday and Sunday, August 7 and 8, in the same way it has for the last 14 years, with the exception of last year.

On weekdays, through August 13, Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will be open for afternoon swims, from 1 -5 p.m. and evening swims, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The pool will be open on weekends for open swim from 1 - 6 p.m. and close for the season at 5 p.m. on August 22.

Noelridge Aquatic Center will be open for afternoon swims, from 1 - 5 p.m. through August 20. It will be open for evening swims from 6:30 - 8 p.m., through August 13. Noelridge will remain open for weekend swimming, with open swim from 1 - 6 p.m., through Labor Day. Noelridge will close at 5 p.m. on September 6.

Lap swims, at both pools will be held on weekdays from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. and 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. through August 13. On weekends, lap swim will be from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. on days the two pools are open. The Last Gasp! Swim, the last opportunity to swim on a weekday afternoon this summer, will be held at Noelridge on Friday, August 20 from 1 - 5 p.m.

The availability of slides and water features may vary due to staffing. The schedule changes can be found on the City’s website.

Cedar Rapids pools aren't the only pools/water attractions adjusting hours or closing early. The Waverly Pool is closing early for the season on Thursday due to a staffing shortage. Lost Island Waterpark is also closing on Tuesdays and Wednesday for the rest of the season for the same reason.