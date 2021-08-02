Cedar Rapids couple arrested for neglecting eight animals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Eight animals are being treated by Animal Care & Control after two Cedar Rapids people were arrested for neglecting the animals, causing infestations, and giving them poor living conditions.

Stephen Boozell, 40, and Monica Moore-Boozell, 44, were arrested for animal neglect on Thursday, July 29 after officials searched their home at 1325 B Avenue NW.

Cedar Rapids Police say the pair owned five cats, two dogs, and a chinchilla. During the investigation, officials found urine and feces in the house and all five cats and two dogs were covered in fleas. One of the dogs, a Chihuahua, was also starting to lose hair, and the other Springer Spaniel had significant hair loss due to flea dermatitis. The Springer Spaniel also had difficulty walking due to overgrown nails. The chinchilla's cage was also uncleaned and covered in feces.

Veterinarians estimated that the flea infestations in the cats and dogs were several weeks old.

Police say that Boozel and Moore-Boozell acknowledged the poor health of the animals and bad living conditions.

The animals are currently with Animal Care & Control, but will be put into rescue or foster homes or be available for adoption once approved by the veterinarian.