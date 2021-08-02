“Bring It On The Musical” opens Thursday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – Since June, thirty talented young performers from the Cedar Valley have been rehearsing for the next musical performance at the Oster Regent in Cedar Falls.

The curtain rises August 5 for Cedar Falls Community Theatre's production of Bring It On The Musical. The show runs August 5 through 8 at the Oster Regent and features a cast of performers aged 13 to 21.

The musical is described as “Bitingly relevant, sprinkled with sass, and inspired by the hit film.” The music and lyrics are composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, most recently known for Hamilton.

Tickets are available now for $30 for adults and $10 for students. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on August 5,6, and 7 with a Sunday, August 8 matinee at 2 p.m.

Watch the interview with Bob Filippone, one of the directors of the show, above.