Ambassador: US orders 24 Russian diplomats out by Sept. 3

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian ambassador to the United States says Washington has ordered 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3. The move comes shortly after the U.S. said it laid off nearly 200 local Russian staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia. Both are the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations. In an interview with the National Interest magazine, ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that the embassy received a list of 24 Russian diplomats that are expected to leave the U.S. by Sept. 3. “Almost all of them will leave without replacements because Washington has abruptly tightened visa issuing procedures,” Antonov said.