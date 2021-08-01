WATCH: Caeleb Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

TOKYO (AP) — Make it five for Caeleb Dressel. The American star won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the final race at the pool. He joins an elite club of Americans, Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, and Matt Biondi and East Germany’s Kristin Otto as the only swimmers to win five golds at a single Olympics.

Dressel has won his fourth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the 50-meter freestyle. He set an Olympic record with his winning time was 21.07.

American Caeleb Dressel rounded out a perfect three-for-three performance in his individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the 50m "splash and dash" in Olympic record time of 21.07.

Following up his win in the 50-meter freestyle, Dressel swam the butterfly as the United States set a world record in the 4x100 medley relay. The United States has never lost the race at the Olympics.

Team USA swimmers Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple, win the men's 4×100m medley relay gold with a world record time, 3:26.78.

American swimmer Bobby Finke won his second gold medal in the 1500 meter freestyle event. It was the first time since 1984 a U.S. swimmer has won the men's event. Katie Ledecky won gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle earlier this week.

Australia's Emma McKeon won two more golds to push her total to seven medals overall. She becomes the first female swimmer to win that many at a single games.