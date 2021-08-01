WATCH: Americans win gold in the pool and on the links on day nine

TOKYO (KWWL) - American swimmers won gold in individual events and the team medley relay Sunday in Tokyo. San Diego native Xander Schauffele won for the stars and stripes in golf, and MyKayla Skinner took silver in women's gymnastics vault.

Caeleb Dressel surges to 50 free gold in Olympic record

American Caeleb Dressel rounded out a perfect three-for-three performance in his individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the 50m "splash and dash" in Olympic record time of 21.07.

U.S. wins 4×100m medley relay gold in world record time

Team USA swimmers Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple win the men's 4×100m medley relay gold with a world record time, 3:26.78.

Xander Schauffele comes in clutch on 18th hole to win gold

Xander Schauffele of the United States clinches the gold medal with a clutch par on the 18th hole.

MyKayla Skinner takes silver on vault, Jade Carey eighth

Team USA veteran MyKayla Skinner scored a 15.033 on her first vault and a 14.800 on her second in the women's event final, earning a 14.916 overall. Jade Carey was off on her steps down the runway and scored a 12.416.