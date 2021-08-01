TRACKING: Pleasant Sunday

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for today, with another plume of smoke moving through the Hawkeye state. This gives us more opportunities for beautiful sunrises and sunsets, although air quality may be impacted. North winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight. North winds are light. Lows fall to the mid 50s, making perfect weather to open some windows!

Monday: We start the work week partly cloudy and slightly warm. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear Monday night, with a low temperature near the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies develop across Eastern Iowa by the afternoon. A couple isolated showers and storms are possible, although not everyone will see rain. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s.

This Week: We’re in the mid 80s by midweek, with another shot at showers and storms on Thursday. We could potentially be back in the 90s by next weekend.