TRACKING: Dry weather and warmer temperatures

Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Iowa until 12 p.m. Monday. Older people, children, and those of you with respiratory or heart issues should limit time outside.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. It will be a bit hazy as well. Temperatures fall back into the 50s with a northeast wind at 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy and a little hazy. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a north wind turning south 5-10 mph.

Next Week: Temperatures warm back in to the middle and upper 80s toward the end of the week, with the potential of 90s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

There are small chances of rain next weekend.