Rainfall Totals 8-1-2021

Rain finished up just before 9 AM yesterday, with a few showers and storms returning to our northern counties in the evening. Not much rain fell out of the evening showers. Below is a list of all the rainfall totals I could find:

Waterloo 0.00 Dubuque 0.00 Cedar Rapids 0.00 Iowa City 0.17 Central City 6.7 W Trace FAYETTE, IA 0.05 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.29 Kesley, IA 0.02 Postville 5.5 NE 0.02 Washington 5.8 SW 0.03 WASHINGTON, IA 0.17 Waucoma 3.2 S 0.08 Wellman 4.0 E 0.02