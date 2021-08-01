Rainfall Totals 8-1-2021
Rain finished up just before 9 AM yesterday, with a few showers and storms returning to our northern counties in the evening. Not much rain fell out of the evening showers. Below is a list of all the rainfall totals I could find:
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.17
|Central City 6.7 W
|Trace
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.05
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.29
|Kesley, IA
|0.02
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.02
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.03
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.17
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.08
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.02