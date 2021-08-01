Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 8-1-2021

9:50 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Rain finished up just before 9 AM yesterday, with a few showers and storms returning to our northern counties in the evening. Not much rain fell out of the evening showers. Below is a list of all the rainfall totals I could find:

Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.17
 Central City 6.7 W Trace
 FAYETTE, IA0.05
 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.29
 Kesley, IA0.02
 Postville 5.5 NE 0.02
 Washington 5.8 SW 0.03
 WASHINGTON, IA0.17
 Waucoma 3.2 S 0.08
 Wellman 4.0 E 0.02
Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

Skip to content