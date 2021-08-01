Pharmaceutical plant idled despite effort to save jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia pharmaceutical plant that employed nearly 1,500 people has been idled despite a last-ditch attempt by labor and advocacy groups to keep it open. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports time ran out Saturday for workers at the former Mylan pharmaceuticals plant in Morgantown. Drugmaker Viatris Inc. announced in December that it would lay off workers at the end of July. Dozens of labor and advocacy groups called on President Joe Biden on July 21 to intervene in the company’s plan. The newspaper reports the White House has not responded publicly to the closure or the group’s letter.