Ottumwa police investigating suspicious death after body found

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KWWL) - The Ottumwa Police Department says the body of a missing woman was found on Sunday and it's now being investigated as a suspicious death.

Helen Elizabeth Showalter was reported missing Saturday after police say she walked away from her car near Garrison Rock Park. On Sunday at about 12:30 p.m., someone walking near Cliffland Boat Ramp at the Des Moines River found a body.

The body was identified as the 60-year-old Showalter. The remains were found about two miles away from her last known location.

Police are investigating this as a suspicious death but do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-683-0661.