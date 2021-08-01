Olympic volunteers strive to tell their earthquake stories

RIFU, Japan (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to help showcase northeastern Japan’s recovery from a devastating earthquake and tsunami a decade ago. They were even billed as the “Recovery and Reconstruction Games,” and the Olympic torch relay started from Fukushima prefecture, the heart of the disaster area. But the coronavirus pandemic has limited spectators at Olympic events, including soccer and baseball, being held in the northeastern region. People who experienced the disaster and are now volunteering at the Olympics are finding their own ways to tell their stories to the few visitors they see. One points to a nearby location that was the largest morgue for tsunami victims. Another is busy at a storytelling center.