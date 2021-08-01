Olympic dream evolves for UNI’s Schwab

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – Doug Schwab's passion for the sport of wrestling is evident every time he steps to the edge of the mat. Schwab, a decorated wrestler in his own time, says helping his UNI guys achieve their goals is bigger than anything he's done himself.

"I want all my athletes to out-do anything I ever did,” says Schwab, “I think to me that's why you coach. You coach to get them to be better than you ever were"

That's a tall order. At Iowa, Schwab won a national title and in 2008 the years of hard work led to a spot in the Beijing Olympics.

"A lifelong dream had been accomplished, and it wasn't just about me though,” he says, “At that point my family and everything that they've put in to it, my coaches, your state, your country, your hometown, it wasn't just about you."

For Schwab, the experience was special from the opening ceremonies to watching some of the best in other sports bringing home the gold. As for himself, he fell short of the medal stand. The disappointment was real, but the UNI coach has few regrets.

"I believe everything in my life has happened like it should,” he says, “I've just been able to use it as something to learn from and be better from. I didn't get this, but what else could I take away from it and how could I help anybody that might be in that spot in the future."

That's where his energy goes now, trying to help his Panthers, like national champ Drew Foster, reach their own Olympic dreams. He says it would be even better than winning the gold himself.

"Being a coach and seeing a guy win and accomplishing his goals and dreams is a far better feeling."