Hamas re-elects Ismail Haniyeh as supreme leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Islamic militant group Hamas says it has re-elected Ismail Haniyeh as its supreme leader. Haniyeh, who has been living in exile for the past two years, was given a new four-year term by the Shura Council. He was unopposed. Haniyeh was a top figure in Hamas’ Gaza stronghold before he was first elected head of its political bureau in 2017. For the past two years, he has split his time between Qatar and Turkey. He has not said if he will return to Gaza.