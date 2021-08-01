Four people hospitalized after crash in Bremer County

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Four people were hospitalized Sunday after a car crash northeast of Waverly.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says Duane Flynn was traveling east on County Road C-33 when he failed to stop before crossing Highway 63. Katelyn Bartels was driving south on Highway 63 and crashed into Flynn.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Flynn, Bartels and two additional passengers were all taken to local hospitals. One person was taken to the hospital by an AirCare helicopter. The sheriff's office has not said anything else about their injuries.

The accident is now under investigation.