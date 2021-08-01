Episcopal Diocese of Iowa elects first female bishop

(KWWL) -- Reverend Betsey Monnot will serve as the first female bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa.

Monnot was announced as the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Iowa during a Special Convention held via Zoom on July 31st in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I am beyond excited to be your new bishop-elect! My heart is full. Thank you so much for your confidence in me. I look forward to our ministry together as we follow God’s call into the future that God dreams of for the Episcopal Church in Iowa,” Monnot said Saturday.

Bishop-elect Monnot is the first woman to be elected to the position since the diocese was founded in 1853. Rev. Jennifer Andrews-Weckerly of the Diocese of Virginia and the Rev. Elizabeth Duff Popplewell from the Diocese of Iowa were also considered for the position in the first all-female slate of candidates.

“I am so excited to join you in ministry and to take the next steps soon! May God’s blessing be with all of us as we prepare for our future together, as we journey as disciples of Jesus on the road together, and as we continue to listen for God’s call for the Episcopal Church in Iowa. Thank you," Monnot said.

Monnot has been serving as the Priest-in-Charge at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Rancho Cordova, California.