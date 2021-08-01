Earthquake rattles Greek islands close to Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics says a 5.4-magnitude tremor occurred early Sunday in the Aegean Sea, near the small Greek island of Nisyros, west of Rhodes. The quake’s epicenter was 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) south southwest of Nisyros, a small island with about 1,000 inhabitants and an active volcano. The tremor occurred at 7:31 a.m. local time (0431 GMT) at a depth 15.6 kilometers (9.7 miles), the institute reported.