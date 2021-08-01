Crowds defy ban to protest coronavirus measures in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds have turned out in Berlin to protest the German government’s anti-coronavirus measures despite a ban on the gatherings, leading to arrests and clashes with police. Local authorities banned several different protests registered for this weekend, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, which expected 22,500 attendees. But protesters defied the ban, starting to gather Sunday morning at various points around the city. As the crowds grew, officers who sought to redirect protesters or disband larger groups were “harassed and attacked,” Berlin’s police tweeted.