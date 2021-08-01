Afghan official: mortar attack in Kandahar kills 5 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that a mortar shell struck a taxi in the southern Kandahar province, killing at least five civilians including two children. Provincial police blame the Taliban for the attack, although the militants have denied responsibility. Both the Taliban and the government routinely blame each other for attacks on civilians in the capital Kabul and elsewhere. The perpetrators are rarely identified, and the public is seldom informed of the results of investigations into the violence.