4 killed in helicopter crash in remote California region

COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — The Colusa County Sheriff’s Department says four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California. The department confirmed the deaths to the KXTV station. The four people died at the scene, said the department, which did not release their identities. The Robinson R66 crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.