US official lands in Sudan to support democratic transition

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide landed Saturday in Khartoum on a five-day trip to Sudan then to neighboring Ethiopia. Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development aims at supporting Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy and pressing the government in Adis Ababa to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the war-torn Tigray region. She is set to meet with Sudanese leaders and visit the western region of Darfur before travelling to Ethiopia, part of international efforts to prevent a looming famine in Tigray.