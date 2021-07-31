UK prime minister’s wife says she’s pregnant again

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, has announced she is expecting the couple’s second child. In a post on Instagram, Carrie Johnson said she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again” after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year. Her baby is expected to be born around Christmas. The Johnsons’ first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020. The couple married in a private ceremony in May of this year at Westminster Cathedral in London. The 33-year-old environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party communications director said she wanted to share the news about her miscarriage to help others.