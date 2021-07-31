Trying Olympic year ends in disappointment for Simone Manuel

TOKYO (AP) — A most trying Olympic year for Simone Manuel came to a disappointing end. The American sprinter failed to advance to the 50-meter freestyle final in Tokyo. She finished tied for 11th in the semifinals. The top eight made the final. The chaotic sprint was Manuel’s only individual event in Tokyo. She didn’t qualify at the Olympic trials in the 100 free and wasn’t able to defend her title won five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Games. Manuel revealed earlier this year that she’d been diagnosed with burnout, and was forced to miss a chunk of training time. She still earned a bronze relay medal in Tokyo.