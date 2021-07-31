TRACKING: Hazy sunshine Sunday; Comfortable humidity

Tonight: A few isolated storms are possible as a cold front pushes into eastern Iowa this evening. After 10 p.m. any storms should wind down and the sky will become mostly clear. It will be a little hazy as well, which may affect air quality. Temperatures drop back to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a light north/northwest at 5 mph.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine is expected. The haziest part of the day will be in the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a north wind picking up 10-15 mph. Humidity will be comfortable with dew points in the 50s.

Sunday Night: Clear and calm. Temperatures drop to the 50s.

Next Week: Temperatures will warm back to the lower and middle 80s through the middle of the week, with warmer temperatures toward the end of the week. The only chances of rain will be next weekend.